Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 2,883.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 10.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.15 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $143.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,449,200 shares of company stock worth $185,542,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

