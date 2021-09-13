Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

