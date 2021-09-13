Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 306,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

