Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 6.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $208,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

