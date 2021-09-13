CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

