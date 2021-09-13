Citigroup Inc. Has $106.04 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $106,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 175.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 358,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 124,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

