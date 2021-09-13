Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $83,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SAP by 340.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 32.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

