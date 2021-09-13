CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

