Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.14. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $409.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

