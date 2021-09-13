CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

