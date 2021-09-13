CIBC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

CIBC restated their sell rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.38.

ADN stock opened at C$18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

