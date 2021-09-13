CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

TSE:NPI opened at C$41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.41. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$35.34 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

