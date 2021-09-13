CIBC Begins Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:LEV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 2,152,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

