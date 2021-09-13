Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $49,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $180.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

