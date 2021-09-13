Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.