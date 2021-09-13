Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Acquires C$33,024.00 in Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,354.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.77. 125,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,266. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,221.05%.

Several research firms have commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

