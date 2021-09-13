Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

