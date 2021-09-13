CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 99,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.