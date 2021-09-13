Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.58 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

