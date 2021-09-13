Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

GNMA opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.