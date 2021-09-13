Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $253.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.54. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

