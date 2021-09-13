Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

