Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 5,345 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

