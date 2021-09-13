Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$10.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 241.14. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.