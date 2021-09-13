Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,355. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.