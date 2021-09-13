Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) PT Raised to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

