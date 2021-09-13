Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.91 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $243.13 million and approximately $85.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,341,481,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,130,428 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

