Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 1,046,172 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$150.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$106.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several research firms have commented on CNR. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

