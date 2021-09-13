CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. CareDx posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $97,982,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $69.47 on Friday. CareDx has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -385.94 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

