Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 103.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

CSWC stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Southwest stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

