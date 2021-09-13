Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 440 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter.

PKW opened at $92.33 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

