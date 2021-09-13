Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 294,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after acquiring an additional 349,870 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 361,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $450.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

