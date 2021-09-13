Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

