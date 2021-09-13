Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 3,126 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

