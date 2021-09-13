Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

