Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $306.26 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day moving average is $278.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

