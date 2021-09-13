BSCView (BSCV) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $156,287.12 and $51.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

