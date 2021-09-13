Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.13

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$74.13 and last traded at C$73.96, with a volume of 9175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

