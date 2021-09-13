Brokers Issue Forecasts for UiPath Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UiPath in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the healthcare company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.34 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

