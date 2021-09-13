Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price at $47.80

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

ZUMZ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

