Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price at $3.92

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

SLFPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

