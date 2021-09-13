Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 535.57

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 10.10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 450.10 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 273,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,046. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 477.30. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

