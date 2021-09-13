Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $29.70 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $410,317,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

