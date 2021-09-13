Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $36.50

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 462,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,979. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 258.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

