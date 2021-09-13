Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock valued at $89,436,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

