Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $82.69

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.26 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

