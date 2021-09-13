Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $85.63

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

