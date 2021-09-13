Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,450.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Antofagasta stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

