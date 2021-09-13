Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce sales of $266.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. 3,667,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,313. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.