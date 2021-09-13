Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.82. 568,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.90.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.